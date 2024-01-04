StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGEN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Get Seagen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagen

Seagen Price Performance

Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.22. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $281,065,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,305,000 after purchasing an additional 837,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.