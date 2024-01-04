StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of CVU opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

