StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 352.98, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -20.41%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $681,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

