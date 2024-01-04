StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMCFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 352.98, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -20.41%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $681,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

