StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 352.98, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -20.41%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
