StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.71.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $232.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

