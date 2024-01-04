StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

MBRX opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

