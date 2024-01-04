StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $297.00.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

