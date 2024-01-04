StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 1.42. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 42,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $192,392.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,023,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,006.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

