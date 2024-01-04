StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

CANF opened at $2.06 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

