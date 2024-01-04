StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $275.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.46.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56,603 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 383,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 313,389 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Stories

