Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up to $11.36

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $11.65. Sprinklr shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 509,789 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Sprinklr Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,288,911.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,028.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,288,911.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,028.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,195 shares of company stock worth $8,582,077 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $2,055,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

