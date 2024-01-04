SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.90. 183,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 67,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

Get SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.85% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.