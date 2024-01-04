Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.