Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading Down 5.2%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)'s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 44,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 219,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $300.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,114,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

