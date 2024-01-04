SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 113 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Saia by 1,684.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Saia Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $418.79 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $461.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.10.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.