SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 1.2 %

HUM opened at $464.29 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

