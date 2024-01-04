SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $349.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

