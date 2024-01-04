Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Declines By 7.6%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FVCBankcorp news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,355.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $111,569. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 374.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 445.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 128.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

