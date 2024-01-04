Short Interest in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Declines By 7.1%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enhabit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enhabit Stock Down 3.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter worth about $459,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Enhabit stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.