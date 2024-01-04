Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Increases By 5.3%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AMPG opened at $1.97 on Thursday. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

