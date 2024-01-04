Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.38. 264,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 917,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEEL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $120.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,170,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,605,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,982,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,438,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 30.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,744,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 634.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,586,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,984 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

