Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 15.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.48 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

