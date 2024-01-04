Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

SCHM stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.