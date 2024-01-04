Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 5.2%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.83. 209,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 493,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 2,199,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 291,156 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.