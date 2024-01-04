Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25. 369,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,131,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVRA. Guggenheim started coverage on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Savara alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Savara

Savara Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $591.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Savara

In related news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 773,125 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,544,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 948,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 82,009 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.