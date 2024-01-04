Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 986 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

