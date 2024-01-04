Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 2,663 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $103,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,298,000 after buying an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $737,000.

VIG opened at $169.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

