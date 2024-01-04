Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $463.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

