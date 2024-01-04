Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resources Connection Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $461.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on RGP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 296.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $178,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.