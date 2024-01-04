Renold (LON:RNO) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.90

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.90 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48), with a volume of 2731829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.05 ($0.45).

Renold Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.14, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.49.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

