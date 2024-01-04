Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.86. 23,496,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,008,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.10 and its 200 day moving average is $375.22. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.