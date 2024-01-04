Piper Sandler Downgrades Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Neutral

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKTS. B. Riley lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.25 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 965,177 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 984,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

