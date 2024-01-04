Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$502.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$1.68.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of C$45.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0600624 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. 20.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

