PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PML opened at $8.40 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

