PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2024

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PML opened at $8.40 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.