PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans $0.03 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PZC opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.