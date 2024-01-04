Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.97.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
