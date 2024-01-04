Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

