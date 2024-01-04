Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.