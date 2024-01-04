PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.95 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

