PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Increased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after acquiring an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

