Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.8 %
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.30%.
Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.