Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PEBK

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.8 %

PEBK stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.30%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.