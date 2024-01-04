PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,153,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,670,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $476,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 4.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

