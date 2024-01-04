Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

