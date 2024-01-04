Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE EMR opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
