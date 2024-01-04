Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $34,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 162.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

