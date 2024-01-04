Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) Trading Up 0.6%

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.99. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- It’s official, BYD has overtaken Tesla as the EV king
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Analysts expect Bank of America stock to rally 55%
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.