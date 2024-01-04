ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

OKE opened at $71.74 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

