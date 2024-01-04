Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Young L. Robert bought 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $168,997.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $168,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

