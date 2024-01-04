Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NQP opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $209,952.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,484,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,836,300.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 395,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,885. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

