Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NQP opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $209,952.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,484,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,836,300.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 395,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,885. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.