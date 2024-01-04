Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NNY opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.