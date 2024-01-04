Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMCO stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Terence J. Toth acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

