Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

JFR opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $8.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

