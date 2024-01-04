Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
JFR opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $8.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
